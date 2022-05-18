Meet, hear the candidates tonight, Wednesday, at MSS

﻿MANITOULIN—Tonight, Wednesday, May 18, The Manitoulin Expositor will once again host an all candidates’ night debate—a chance to hear the platform of the three major contenders vying for a seat at Queen’s Park to represent the people of Algoma-Manitoulin come June 2.

The live event will get underway at 7 pm from the cafeteria at Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) in M’Chigeeng. It will also be livestreamed to this newspaper’s Facebook page.

Those in attendance will be NDP incumbent Michael Mantha, Progressive Conservative candidate Cheryl Fort and the Ontario Liberal Party’s Tim Vine. Ron Koski of the New Blue Party and Maria Legault of the Green Party of Ontario were both invited to attend the all candidates’ night, however Mr. Koski will be unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts while The Expositor did not receive a response from Ms. Legault.

Moderating the event will be long-time educator Neil Debassige of M’Chigeeng. Mr. Debassige is a vice principal at MSS, a former principal of M’Chigeeng’s Lakeview School and is host of the popular television series Fuel the Fire TV.

Refreshments will be available at the event. Please note that the Facebook livestream will not be moderated for comments.