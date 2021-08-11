Memorial tree planted at Mindemoya fire station in memory of John Reid

By
Tom Sasvari
-
A memorial tree has been planted at the Mindemoya fire station property in the municipality of Central Manitoulin in memory of John Reid. Representatives and drivers of A.J. Bus Lines, along with family and friends of Mr. Reid (who passed away on July 1) were on hand for the tree planting ceremony. In photo, left to right, is Derek Stephens, Rick and Lori Campbell, Roxana Reid, Angela Reid, Sue Mackenzie, Jenn Graham, Bertha Morden Leeson, Martha Murray and Marc Seed.

MINDEMOYA—Representatives and drivers of A.J. Bus Lines, along with family and friends of the late John Reid were on hand for a special memorial tree planting in his memory on the Central Manitoulin Fire Station in Mindemoya, last week. Mr. Reid, who passed away July 1, was a long-time fire chief and firefighter for the municipality and a long-time school bus driver for A.J. Bus Lines.  

“John was so involved in the community, which is the type of thing that makes the Island what it is,” said Sue Mackenzie, dispatcher for A.J. Bus Lines at the special memorial tree ceremony, on Wednesday of  last week.

“John  was such a wonderful guy and so laidback,” said Ms. Mackenzie, who noted that, “John, and all our bus drivers, are all great.” 

“This fire station is the one that John helped to design and have the municipality built, the Central Manitoulin Fire Station No.2 in Mindemoya,” said Ms. Mackenzie. “A picture of John in his fire chief suit is on the newest fire truck purchased by the municipality for the volunteer fire department.” 

“John and Roxana (his wife) were bus drivers longer than I’ve been a dispatcher,” said Ms. Mackenzie. “I’ve been a dispatcher for 21 years and both John and Roxana were already drivers when I started here.” 

In memory of Mr. Reid, several school bus drivers with A.J. Bus Lines, municipal Councillor Derek Stephens, Mr. Reid’s wife Roxana and daughter Angela Reid were on hand last Wednesday to help remember Mr. Reid and to plant a skyline locust (shade tree) on the fire station property. 

“This tree is being planted in memory of John on behalf of the company,” said Ms. Mackenzie.  She noted as well,  “we will also be putting up a plaque or bench at the site in his memory.”

