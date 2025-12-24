Top 5 This Week

Merry Christmas, dear readers!

MERRY CHRISTMAS, DEAR READERS! Did you know Santa is an equine enthusiast? Not surprising, really, when we all know how great he is with reindeer. During Santa’s annual pre-Christmas holiday to Manitoulin he stopped in to visit Kyla Jansen and her horses at Honora Bay Riding Stable, taking a much-deserved mini-break before his whirlwind trip around the globe. Merry Christmas, Santa, and to you, dear readers!

