MHC issues statement following positive COVID-19 diagnosis on Manitoulin

Public Health Sudbury & Districts have confirmed a COVID-19 case on Manitoulin Island. The patient was tested in a local assessment centre and has been confirmed as positive. The case is travel-related and the patient is currently self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway. Public Health will notify all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Public Health you are not considered at risk.

Lynn Foster, CEO of the Manitoulin Health Centre said” The Management and Staff of the Little Current and Mindemoya locations of the Manitoulin Health Centre wish to remind the public to remain calm. We must continue to follow and encourage others to follow Public Health Guidance”. These include:

Wash your hands often and when visibly dirty for 15 seconds;

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm or a tissue, throw the tissue in the garbage and immediately wash your hands;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

Limit your contacts and in-person interactions as much as possible;

Maintain social distancing at least 6’ apart;

Wear face coverings if distancing is not possible;

Stay home if you are unwell and get tested.

If you are concerned you have been exposed or are at risk of exposure to COVID-19, Ms Foster encourages you to schedule an appointment with the local assessment centre. Contact information for the local assessment centre is as follows:

Little Current COVID-19 Assessment Centre

Little Current Hospital (705) 368-2300

Mindemoya Hospital COVID-19 Assessment Centre

Mindemoya Hospital (705) 377-5311

For more information or interview requests contact Lynn Foster, CEO, Manitoulin Health Centre.