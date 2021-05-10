MICHAEL DAVID WHITE

“MIKEY”

December 31, 1985 – May 3, 2021

It is with great sadness the family announces the sudden loss of Michael David White of M’Chigeeng First Nation. Mikey’s journey to the Spirit World began on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the age of 35. He is survived by his children Jonas Attawish White and Kaitlynn White. Cherished and loved by his mom and dad, Annie White and Michael Wassegijig. Survived by his brother and sister Johnny and Dianne. Will be missed by many uncles, aunties and cousins on both sides of the family. Mikey leaves behind his nieces Angel, Jolene and Sadie; Mikey’s godparents Lorraine Wassegijig and the late Lloyd Corbiere. Mikey was full of laughter and kindness, an open book. He travelled like a bird in the wind, his home was his pillow. We all admired his will to adventure fearlessly and just to be himself at all times. His stories were unbelievable at times but we would listen and laugh with him. Mikey’s intelligence was playing guitar, art, travelling, storytelling, big smiles and kindhearted. Family and friends gathered at 23 Back St., M’Chigeeng for visitation on Sunday, May 9, 2021 from 4 pm to his funeral service on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11 am. Burial followed in M’Chigeeng Cemetery. Rest in paradise Mikey, you will be sadly missed. Baamaa pi. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.