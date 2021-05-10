ALICE (DEBASSIGE) MEADUS

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness we announce the passing of our family Matriarch, Alice Meadus, (aka Auntie Ali), a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and a dear friend to so many. She left this world suddenly on April 21, 2021 at 70 years young. She was the beloved wife of Ronald Meadus, mother to Charlene Simone (Vince) and Ronda. Beloved grandmother to Jacob, Matthew, Philip, Avery, Alex and Tia. Dear sister of Lloyd (predeceased) Lillian, Winnifred Still (predeceased), Jackie Crawford (predeceased) (Art predeceased), Nancy Debassige (predeceased), Yvonne Alberts (John), Nelson Debassige (Joyce), Annabelle Debassige (predeceased), Clifford Debassige (predeceased) (Kate), Linda Van Horne (Perry), Monica Debassige, Albert Debassige (Janet), Rochelle Debassige and Gloria Popat (predeceased). Survived by many adored nieces and nephews. Special mention to Marylou Austin who was not only her sister-in-law but her Bestie. They did everything together…a true Friendship. Special thanks to Dr. Christine Brezden, her oncologist who took wonderful care of her for the last 15 years. Alice was born to Ernest and Bernice (Corbiere) Debassige in M’Chigeeng First Nation on July 7, 1950. She met her loving partner Ron and moved to Toronto where she would marry into another huge family (the Meadus’). They embraced and loved her for the last 50 years. Family was everything to Alice, her sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law were her best friends. Alice loved fiercely and shared an incredibly close relationship with her daughters and her grandchildren. They were her whole world as she was theirs. Alice was a proud indigenous woman, a true lady in every sense of the word. She was soft spoken, always displayed poise, patience, grace and warmth. Alice gave to everyone her time, heart and an ear to listen without judgement. She was beautiful inside and out. Rest peacefully Mom, until we meet again, we love you. Respecting the current situation and pandemic restrictions, the visitation was private for immediate family only.