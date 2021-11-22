MICHAEL PHILIP PANGOWISH

April 13, 1956 – November 16, 2021

It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Philip Pangowish who began his journey home on November 16, 2021. He was born on April 13, 1956 in Little Current, ON. Son of Joseph Pangowishba and Angeline Trudeauba; brother of Jeromeba, Alvin (Jude), Robert (Shelia), Loretta, Delores (Bernard), Darron (Sandra), Mark and Kenny. Loved by his partner Cyndi; his children Albert, Esentsei and Ninaatig; and grandson Tritin. Godfather to Lisa Lavallee. Beloved nephew of Annieba, Rebakahba and Eleanor. Grandson of Marieba (Trudeau) and Onezime Royba; and Michael Pangowishba and Philomene Gabow Pangowishba (Wassegijig). Michael will be sadly missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Michael was a transparent wall technician for more than 40 years. Over the years, he was actively involved with the community by facilitating and participating in hockey, baseball, volleyball, lacrosse and playing cards. He was an experienced bingo player and appreciated his time spent with family playing games – cards, board games and when he could kick the can. He enjoyed camping, being outside, sleeping, cooking, looking at the stars and swimming. Visitation was held at Buzwah Church, in Wiikwemkoong on November 18, 2021 and November 19, 2021. Funeral service was held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Buzwah Church at 11 am. Upon Michael’s request, cremation will follow. Service for burial at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home.