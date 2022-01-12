Mindemoya Hospital emergency department renos expected to be finished this summer

MINDEMOYA – The renovation and expansion at the Mindemoya emergency department (ED) is coming along with the anticipated completion to be summer/fall of 2022.

“To maintain access to emergency services and continue providing care to our community members, we are required to work through multiple phases of construction,” a press release from Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) states. “That includes construction vehicles in and around the site, some delay in traffic in the area and, at times, a considerable amount of noise. We appreciate that additional noise and vibrations can be disruptive and unpleasant during your ED visit. However, we ask those visiting the facility be kind and patient, especially to our staff. Be mindful that our staff are also living with the renovations and noise daily. Every one of our hospital staff have been working very hard, often many more hours than usual, and we ask that they be treated with respect.”

Those anticipating a visit to the ED in Mindemoya are encouraged to bring along noise cancelling headphones to make your stay a little more comfortable.

The all-new ED in Mindemoya will increase in size by 1,700 square feet providing: better, more efficient working space for our staff; more privacy and confidentiality for patients; renovation of the chemotherapy mixing room to further meet accreditation standards for chemotherapy mixing and administration; a larger chemotherapy suite for staff and patient comfort; and an opportunity for associated treatments and assessments for chemotherapy patients.

In the spring of 2022 patients can anticipate seeing more changes within the Mindemoya ED. This will include placement of the nursing stations and changes to some of the patient rooms. Please ask our staff for assistance to help you navigate those changes.

According to Julia Fedec, clinical nurse manager, ED and chemotherapy program, “We are very excited to see the progress with our renovations on the addition of the ED and new space for the chemotherapy pharmacy and administration suite. We thank our staff and community members for their patience throughout this time and we are very much looking forward to working in this new space with our teams, patients and partners. We are committed to keeping everyone updated as much as possible throughout these renovations”.

Those interested in donating to the ‘Let’s Emerg Together Campaign’ are encouraged to send a cheque to Manitoulin Health Centre at 11 Meredith Street East, Little Current, ON P0P 1K0 or go online at www.mhc.on.ca. There is also opportunity to contribute when purchasing tickets to the Manitoulin Health Centre 50/50 draw at www.mhc5050.on.ca.