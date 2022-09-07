Mindemoya’s Sharon Stephens named Manitoulin North Shore Victim Services Volunteer of the Year

﻿LITTLE CURRENT—Sharon Stephens, a long-time volunteer and team leader with Manitoulin-Northshore Victim Services (MNVS) has been named by the group as its ‘Volunteer of the Year.’

“On behalf of the board of directors and staff at MNVS, we congratulate Sharon Stephens for the much-deserved recognition of being named volunteer of the year,” said Tanya Wall, executive director. “Sharon’s years of dedication to MNVS has touched many lives, supporting victims of crime and tragic circumstances directly, as well as through her support of other volunteers and staff. We wish to also extend our thanks and appreciation to all of our volunteers for all that you do to make a difference in our community.”

Although she was unable to attend the awards dinner, Ms. Stephens, who has remained involved with the organization despite the challenges throughout the pandemic, sent along her regards stating, “I did start in 2001. I’ve enjoyed knowing all the wonderful volunteers, staff and board members. I am happy to have been able to provide the assistance despite the fact that it would be nice if the events which required services didn’t occur. It is a blessing to be able to offer help to people in tragic circumstances.”

On Tuesday, August 9, volunteers, staff, and board members at MNVS gathered at the Little Current rendezvous pavilion to celebrate all of the volunteers’ hard work, as well as to present the volunteer of the year award. Dinner was provided by Elliott’s Restaurant, and members were able to gather face-to-face as they had in previous years (prior to the pandemic), enjoying games and catching up.

MNVS is a community-based response program that provides immediate, short-term crisis intervention services to persons affected by crime or tragic circumstance. Victim Services works alongside police services and community partners with the assistance of volunteers to provide practical assistance, emotional support, resources, and referrals. MNVS is made possible by funding from the Ministry of Children, Community, and Social Services.