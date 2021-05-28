Missing Person located in Killarney

(KILLARNEY, ON) – On May 27, 2021 at 9:30 p.m., members from the West Nipissing (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a missing person complaint. The person had gone for a day trip in Killarney Provincial Park, in Municipality of Killarney.

The person was lightly dressed with no other provision for heat or shelter.

With the assistance of the West Nipissing OPP members, Emergency Response Team, and OPP helicopter, the person was located about 15 hours later by the OPP helicopter, with no injuries.

The OPP would like to remind the public of the “what3words” App offered for free by both android and apple devices to download. The app labels every three squared metres with a unique three-word location string which can be converted into latitude and longitude coordinates for entry into the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system in use at the OPP Provincial Communication Centre (PCC).

Even if the caller does not have the app previously downloaded on their mobile device, the PCC communicator can send a link to the caller’s cell phone which will enable the caller (with data access and connectivity), to find their what3words location. The app is available in 43 languages but shares the location in English.