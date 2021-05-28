June 2: Parents/guardians invited to learn from crisis response expert

The expert who led the crisis response following the 1999 school shooting in Taber, Alberta – just eight days after the Columbine school shooting – will deliver a special presentation of Schools and Community Safety supported by Community Threat Assessment Protocol on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 6:30 pm. This not-to-be missed virtual event with Kevin J. Cameron is being hosted by the Violence Threat Risk Assessment (VTRA) Steering Committee. A Community Threat Assessment Protocol has been in place locally since 2011.

Kevin Cameron is a Board Certified Expert and a Diplomate for the American Academy of Experts in Traumatic Stress. After being seconded by the Alberta Government to study the traumatic aftermath of the school shooting in Taber, Kevin Cameron developed the Traumatic Event Systems Model, Canada’s first comprehensive, multidisciplinary VTRA training program, in concert with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Behavioural Sciences Unit.

An expert in Threat Assessment and Trauma Response for British Columbia’s ERASE initiative, Kevin Cameron is the Lead Clinician for the Surrey Wrap Youth Gang Prevention Program and oversees the largest urban VTRA training initiative in North America funded by a Federal Government Public Safety Grant.

Close to 100 various agencies across the province are applying the multi-agency VTRA Model to address all forms of violence, with a special emphasis on Violent Extremism.

In 2018, Kevin Cameron organized the North American Center for Threat Assessment and Trauma Response’s first ever U.S. specific operation. From this partnership came “NACTATR US” and the development of VTRA software which will be the first human-assisted technology to apply the highest levels of VTRA from single incident cases to complex community violence prevention initiatives.

Everyone is welcome to join this free presentation online via Zoom:

Zoom: bit.ly/safeschoolsandvtra

ID: 841 3107 2993

Passcode: 567057