MONA GAYLE BRYAN

(nee McFarlane)

May 14, 1963 – September 4, 2020

It is with heavy hearts that our family shares with you that our loving wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt and friend to many took her last breath on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was surrounded by her family and went peacefully knowing that she was loved by many. Beloved wife of Glen for 37 years. Cherished mother to Chris (Jessica) and Amber (Desmond). Proud grandma of Autumn, Kennedy and Jackson. Loving sister to Miles, Greg, Merdick, Eddie, Brenda McAllister and Jerry Ruston. She will be missed and always remembered by her family and many friends. Mona’s greatest joy in life was her family. She was deeply devoted to the love of her life Glen, to her children and her grandbabies. She was a caregiver through and through, helping others in any way that she could so when she chose a career in social work it came as no surprise to those who knew her. She loved going stateside shopping, having drinks and dinner with friends and travelling. Her favourite place to be was on Manitoulin Island, watching the hummingbirds at her cottage while enjoying a glass of wine and the sunshine. In keeping with Mona’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial visitation at Windsor Chapel (South Chapel, 3048 Dougall Ave. (519-253-7234) on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 5-9 pm. Masks must be worn in the funeral home at all times. Celebration of Mona’s life will take place at 183 Cranston Road in Providence Bay, Manitoulin Island on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 1 pm with family and friends. The family would like to extend a very special thanks to the nurses and doctors of the Oncology Floor at WRH – Met Campus for their outstanding compassion and care. Glen would also like to thank their daughter Amber for her special care and for fulfilling her mother’s wishes of being at home and taking care of her in her final days. Condolences and cherished memories may be shared with her family at WindsorChapel.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation in Mona’s honour.