Motor vehicle collision results in charge

(GORDON TOWNSHIP, ON) – On November 3, 2020, at approximately 5:58 p.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Services (EMS) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 540, in Gordon Township.

Investigation revealed that a sport utility vehicle (SUV) collided with tractor causing both vehicles to enter the ditch. The occupants from both vehicles had non-life threatening injuries.

The SUV driver, a 72-year-old resident of Sheshegwaning, has been charged with Careless driving, contrary to section 130 of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA). Both vehicles were towed from the scene.