Manitoulin OPP charges prohibited driver

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On November 2, 2020, at approximately 12:31 p.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 6, Assiginack Township.

Police located the vehicle and determined the driver was suspended. Further investigation revealed the driver was also prohibited from driving in Canada.

As a result of the investigation, Ignatius RECOLLET, 44-years-old, of Wikwemikong Unceded Reserve First Nation was arrested and charged with:

Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC); and

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and a Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on December 16, 2020, in Gore Bay.

The vehicle was impounded for 45 days.