MSS boys’ volleyball teams open season with strong start

M’CHIGEENG – The Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Mustangs boys’ teams both got off to a successful start in regular season action held recently.

MSS hosted the junior boys’ division volleyball on October 6, with the Mustangs playing against Espanola and winning all four of its games. “The junior boys team went undefeated,” said Jordan Smith, of MSS. “The junior boys’ team is made up of a great group of young players. They only dropped one set in four games played,” he said, noting the team is coached by teacher Frank Gurney.

The Mustangs senior boys’ team travelled to Elliot Lake last Wednesday to play both Espanola and the host Elliot Lake teams. The Mustangs, coached by Mike Wesno, split two games with each of their opponents.