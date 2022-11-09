MSS Kids in the Halls

﻿Daylight savings was this weekend! Time has turned an hour backwards so I’m sure the students of MSS are a little tired this week.

The results from Halloween for Hunger have been tallied and MSS raised a total of $1,120 and 1,391 non-perishable food items for Manitoulin Family Resources and the Living Well Locker. These donations will be put towards helping people in need through tough times. Thank you to the students who went door-to-door Halloween night to collect cans. A congratulations is also in order for the classes who collected the most cans.

Grade 10 students took the OSSLT (Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test) on Tuesday, November 8. There was a practice test along with an accommodations form posted online accessible through the OSSLT Google classroom.

There was a feast hosted by staff and the Three Fires Confederacy on Tuesday, November 1. This annual fall feasted sported dishes like ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, spaghetti, corn, and many baked goods. Students were able to grab a plate and dig in after a land acknowledgement. A huge thank you to everyone who helped out!

Students did not attend school on Friday, November 4 due to a CUPE (Canadian Union of Public Employees) and OPSEU (The Ontario Public Service Employees Union) day of protest. Teachers were encouraged to continue to assign students work, though there was no official form of online schooling.

Midterms are just around the corner and report cards are expected very soon. Teachers are wrapping up marking on assignments and students are in a flurry to get things handed in before marks are returned. Best of luck to both students and staff. This author hopes you all had a great first half-semester.

Upcoming events include: a Remembrance Day Ceremony on Friday, November 11, and the Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, November 19.

I hope everyone is enjoying the chilly weather and getting ready for the winter fun shortly ahead! Until next time, go, Mustangs, go!