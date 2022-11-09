Pageant highlights accomplishments of Northern women and raises funds for children with cancer

﻿OTTAWA—Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing (AMK) Member of Parliament Carol Hughes said a recent pageant held in Sudbury highlighted the accomplishments of Northern women as well as raising funds for the Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer (NOFCC).

On October 31, MP Hughes said in the House of Commons, “this weekend, women across Ontario took the opportunity to compete in the Mrs. and Ms. Regional Canada Empowerment Pageant in Sudbury. This was not the traditional pageant people are used to. It was designed for women ages 25-65, and focused on their accomplishments, their education, their careers, and their commitments to volunteer and community service.”

MP Hughes took the opportunity to highlight the unique spin of the pageant, and the money contestants raised for Northern Ontario families dealing with cancer diagnoses.

“It empowered women, offered workshops and self-care, and raised funds for a great cause (NOFCC). The organizers and contestants raised $34,000 for the NOFCC which will make a big difference for families in the North,” said MP Hughes.

The Mrs. and Ms. Regional Canada Empowerment Program Pageant took place over the October 28-30 weekend. Four of the contestants were from Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing, including Shannon Kennedy from Manitoulin Island, Andre Ane Blais from Mattice, Alex Powers from Val Rita-Hardy and Rosalind Russell from the LaCloche Foothills.