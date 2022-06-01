MSS Mustangs athletes post very good results at Northern Ontario track and field championship

﻿M’CHIGEENG—Many Manitoulin Secondary School athletes will be moving on to the provincials, thanks to their efforts at the 2022 Northern Ontario Secondary School Association (NOSSA) track and field championships, held in Sault Ste. Marie May 25-26.

On the first day of competition, MSS athletes fared very well with placing high in the standings with several personal bests being set.

Sadie Bridgeman, in the women’s long jump novice category, finished in second place and set a personal best mark of 4.14 metres.

Both MSS runners in the women’s 1,500 metre run junior division, Maren Kasunich and Mackenzie Green, posted personal best marks. Ms. Kasunich finished first in the race, in a time of 5:02.55, while Mackenzie Green placed fourth with a personal best time of 5:387.21.

Sophie Heitkamp took second place in the women’s high jump senior division, with a jump of 1.49 metres.

Davin Deschenes placed fifth in the men’s 400 metre dash junior division, with a time of 1:00.85.

Finishing third in the men’s 1,500 metre run junior division was Brodie Pennie who set a personal best of 4:36.17.

In the men’s discus throw junior division, Aiden Case finished in fifth place.

Two MSS athletes finished in first and second, respectively, in the women’s triple jump, junior division. Annie Balfe took top spot with Saraya Eshkawkogan second.

Xavier Mara set a personal best time, 4:40.77, to finish in third place in the men’s 1,500 metre run novice division.

On the second day of competition, in the women’s 200 metre dash novice division, Sadie Bridgeman finished third, while on the men’s side, Rhyis Arthurs finished fourth.

The novice women’s 800 metre run, saw Autumn Davy finish in 10th place, while on the men’s side, Xavier Mara was 12th.

Xavier finished a strong third in the men’s 1,500 metre run novice division. He was also third in the men 3,000 metre run novice division.

Deea Peltier of Wasse-Abin High School (Wiikwemkoong) was second in the women’s high jump novice division.

MSS athletes Rhyis Arthurs and Cash Duchene placed eight and ninth in the men’s long jump novice division.

Tessa Merrylees finished 13th in the women’s triple jump novice division, while Cash Duchene finished fourth in the men’s division.

In the women’s 100 metre dash junior division, Brooke Gibeault was fifth. Brooke was eighth in the women’s 200 metre dash junior division.

In the women’s 400 metre dash junior division, Annie Balfe was second, with Morgan Green finishing eighth.

Davin Deschenes was third in the men’s 400 metre dash junior division.

Maren Kasunich finished in second place in the women’s 800 metre junior division, with Mackenzie Green fourth.

Brodie took top spot in the men’s 800 metre run junior division, while Maren was first and Mackenzie fourth on the women’s side. The latter two set personal best marks with Maren finishing with a time of 5:02.55 and Mackenzie posting a personal best time of 5:38.21

Brodie was third in the men’s 1,500 metre junior run.

In the women’s 3,000 metre run junior division, Maren was first and Mackenzie third.

Brodie placed fourth in the men 3,000 metre run junior division.

Morgan Green was fourth in the women’s high jump junior division. The men’s division saw Davin Deschenes finish second and Devin Legg sixth.

In the women’s long jump junior division, Brooke Gibeault was third, with Annie Balfe fifth.

Devin was seventh in the men’s long jump junior division.

Two MSS athletes finished first and second, Annie Balfe and Saraya Eshkawkogan, respectively, in the women’s triple jump junior division.

Aiden Case was 13th in the men’s shot put junior division and fifth in the men’s discus throw. He was fifth in the men’s javelin throw.

Alan Wilkin finished in sixth place in the men’s 800 metre run senior division.

Jack Pennie was ninth in the men’s senior 400 metre hurdles.

Sophie Heitkamp was second in both the women’s high jump senior division and women’s long jump. She took top spot in the women’s triple jump senior.

Jared Cortes was ninth in the men’s triple jump senior division.

The MSS men’s 4x 400 metre relay open race took sixth spot. The team was made up of TJ Green, Davin Deschenes, Brodie Pennie and Andrew Cooper.

Those athletes who finished first in their event move on to the provincial championship, which takes place at York University, June 2-4.