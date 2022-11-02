MSS Mustangs senior girls team take gold at the 2022 Northern Ontario cross-country running championships

M’CHIGEENG—The Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Mustangs senior girls’ team are the Northern Ontario Secondary School Association champions!

The team was led by Maren Kasunich who took first place overall in the senior girls’ division, posting a time of 23:55 in the six-kilometre race to take first place.

Mackenzie Green placed ninth with a time of 27:45, while Delaney Bridgeman was 15th in a time of 28:58.

Morgan Green was 19th in a time of 29:25 while Willow Cooper was 40th in the division with a time of 32:40.

The Mustangs team posted an average time per runner of 27:29, and an overall time of 1:49:55 overall beating the second-place team, Lockerby by over two minutes. A Mustangs runner also took top spot in the senior boys’ six-kilometre race. Brodie Pennie posted a time of 21:46 to take first place.

Mustangs’ runner Alan Wilkin finished seventh in the senior boys’ division, with a time of 22:47. In the junior boys’ division Xavi Mara finished in fifth place in the five-kilometre division, posting a time of 19:46 while Matthew Wilkin was 14th in a time of 21:49.

In the novice girls’ division four-kilometre race the MSS team took fourth place. Individually, Mya Balfe was 10th in a time of 19:55, with Fia Flanagan 16th in a time of 20:42.

Ava Corbiere finished in 17th in a time of 20:43, with Emery Watson finishing 37th in a time of 24:02.

The novice boys’ division saw Mustangs runner Wyatt Williamson-Wright in 39th, with Gage Patterson in 64th place. Several MSS runners will now take part in the Ontario championships taking place November 5.