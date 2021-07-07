MSS new site of mass immunization clinics

MANITOULIN—Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) is advising the public of a new location for the mass immunization clinics on Manitoulin Island.

Effective July 6, all mass immunization clinics previously scheduled at the NEMI recreation centre (Little Current) or Mindemoya Missionary Church will take place at Manitoulin Secondary School in M’Chigeeng First Nation.

“Dates and times of scheduled appointments are not affected by the location change unless you are called and receive confirmation of a new appointment time,” the PHSD release explains. “This applies to first and second dose appointments. If you have any questions about your appointment, please call 705-674-2299 (toll-free 1-800-708-2505) between 8 am and 8 pm, seven days a week.

Individuals aged 12 and over can book an appointment for first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to all groups who are currently eligible.

Anyone aged 18 and over in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts who received their first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine more than 21 days ago, or Moderna 28 days ago, or anyone who received AstraZeneca 56 days ago (at least eight weeks) and who wish to receive an mRNA vaccine is currently able to book their second dose. To ensure maximum protection against COVID-19 and the Delta variant, anyone 18 and over should book their second dose as soon as possible.

With the COVID-19 Delta variant spreading throughout Ontario, it is more important than ever to get your second dose to complete your vaccine series as full vaccination offers the greatest protection. All vaccines provided in Ontario provide strong protection against COVID-19 and its variants. Interchanging vaccines is safe, effective, and enables more Ontarians to receive their second dose sooner.