MSS wins NSSA tennis championship!

﻿M’CHIGEENG—The Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) Mustangs tennis team won the North Shore Secondary School Association (NSSSA) championship!

“We won the NSSSA championship by winning every division, which is something we have never done before,” stated MSS coach Chris Theijsmeijer.

The NSSSA playdowns were hosted by MSS last Thursday. All those Mustangs players who finished first in their division will move on the Northern Ontario championships to take place in North Bay this Friday.

In the boys’ singles division, Andrew Rose of MSS took first place with fellow Mustang Jack Pennie in second. In the girls’ singles division, Zoe Redmond took top spot with Chloe Peltier in second. The boys’ doubles division saw Trent Bell and Brett Mastelko take the top spot.

Zee Toulouse and Aspen Debassige took the top spot in the girls’ doubles division, with Tessa Merrylees and Grace Pennie placing second. In the mixed doubles division, the team of Abby Hawke and Eli Lock took top spot. The Garrett Sheppard and Lindsay Sheppard team took second spot.