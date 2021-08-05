Multi-province hepatitis A outbreak linked to frozen mango products

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall of certain Nature’s Touch frozen mango products due to possible hepatitis A contamination.

This recall includes the following products:

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Nature’s Touch Mangoes

(frozen) 2 kg 8 73668 00180 7 Best Before

2022 NO 09 Compliments Mango Mania

(frozen) 600 g 0 55742 50430 9 Best Before

2022 NO 10 and

2022 DE 18 Irresistibles Mango Chunks

(frozen) 600 g 0 59749 87600 1 Best Before

2022 NO 10 President’s Choice Mango Chunks

(frozen) 600 g 0 60383 99387 0 Best Before

2022 NO 06 and

2022 NO 10

To date, no cases have been reported within the Province of Ontario, including Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ service area. Anyone with any of these frozen mango products is being asked to discard the product or return it to the store. It should not be eaten.

Public Health is also advising members of the public that did consume any of the frozen mango products within the last 14 days and who are not fully vaccinated against hepatitis A, to get a hepatitis A vaccination as soon as possible.

Hepatitis A is a virus that can cause a liver infection. Symptoms can last a few days to several months. The virus is rarely fatal and most people develop lifetime immunity following infection. Hepatitis A can be serious, however, especially for older people and those with chronic liver disease. For these individuals, there is a greater risk of hospitalization and death.

Symptoms may include fever, stomach pain, dark urine, nausea and vomiting, loss of appetite, clay or ash-coloured bowel movements, and jaundice. They can occur from 15 to 50 days following exposure, but usually occur within 28 to 30 days.

Individuals who consumed any of the frozen mango products more than 14 days ago are being advised to monitor their health for signs and symptoms and follow up with their health care provider if symptoms develop.

Free, drop-in vaccination clinics are being held in the City of Greater Sudbury (no appointment necessary). Individuals outside of the City of Greater Sudbury can contact Public Health Sudbury & Districts to make an appointment at one of our district offices.