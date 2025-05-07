Multiple traffic complaints results in impaired charge

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – One person has been arrested and is facing impaired-related charges after police received multiple traffic complaints.

On Monday, May 5, 2025, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received multiple reports of a possible impaired driver on Manitowaning Road in Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (NEMI) Township. Shortly after, police located the vehicle on Highway 6 in the NEMI Township, and further investigation resulted in the driver being arrested.

As a result, Boyd SHIGWADJA, 52-years-old from Garson, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Driving while under suspension

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe while driving. If you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.