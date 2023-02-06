STACY DIANE MCGAULEY May 26, 1971 – January 31, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Stacy Diane McGauley, after a short battle with cancer, on January 31, 2023 at the age of 51, Stacy was born May 26, 1971. Stacy lives on in the family she left behind, her daughter Reegan Boyle (Brandon); her three loving grandchildren Sierra, Jayden and Arabella; her sister Lisa Masotti (Steve); her caring niece and nephew Jordan and Marina; her mother Colleen “Bids” and father Darrel McGauley (predeceased). A Celebration of Life will be held for Stacy in the spring. Donations in Stacy’s memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, 55 St. Clair Avenue West, Suite 500, Toronto, ON M4V 2Y7 or online at https://cancer.ca/en/or Canadian Mental Health Association, 250 Dundas St. West, Suite 500, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2Z5 or online at https://cmha.ca/. Miss Me But Let Me Go When I come to the end of the road And the sun has set for me, I hope you will realize my pain at last is free. Miss me a little… but not too long And not with your head bowed low, Remember the love that we once shared Miss me…but let me go. For this is a journey that we all must take And each must go alone, It’s all a part of a master plan A step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick at heart Just go to some friends you know, Try burying your sorrows in some good deeds Miss me…but let me go. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.