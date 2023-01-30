MYRTLE WRIGHT (nee Mastin) In loving memory of Myrtle Wright of Gore Bay who passed on peacefully into the presence of her Saviour with her two sons by her side, on Thursday, January 26, 2023, during her 93rd year. Predeceased in 2020 by Tom, her loving husband of 66 years. Beloved mother of Jim (Sue) and Ron (Kim); cherished grandmother of Melody, Alyse, Ryan, Courtney and Natasha. Myrtle will be sadly missed by many nephews, nieces and cousins. Predeceased by her father Edward Mastin. Myrtle was a devoted wife and mother, keenly focussed on the needs of her family. She only worked some part-time shifts at the post office, when her boys got older. Each November, when the men were busy hunting, Myrtle enjoyed getting out with the ladies to tour the Island. This tradition continued through her years in the Manitoulin Lodge, as Evelyn and Pat would take her out for a ride and dinner at GG’s. Myrtle especially enjoyed summer outings with Millie, you may have seen the pair on their scooters, taking in Gore Bay. In August 2018, Myrtle required the skills of a heart specialist which gave her several healthier years. However, time, a recent bout with RSV and missing Tom, all took its toll. The family is grateful for her long life, and wish to thank Drs. Wilson and Al Hadi, caregivers of the Manitoulin Lodge and Mindemoya Hospital, as well as her friends for their devotion to caring for those in need. Visitation will take place at Simpson Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 1 pm with a short service to follow at 2 pm. Burial will take place at Gordon Cemetery in the spring. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Angel Bus, Box 457, Gore Bay, ON P0P 1H0 or http://www.manitoulinauxiliary.org, Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary, P.O. Box 284, Mindemoya, ON P0P 1S0 or a charity of choice. Please feel free to share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.