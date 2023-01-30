ROBERT LLOYD MANN September 9, 1932 – January 21, 2023 In loving memory of Robert Lloyd Mann who passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor at the age of 90. He is predeceased by his parents, Ann Margaret (Martin) and Albert Edwin Mann of Garson, Ontario; his loving wife Mary (Pasishnyk); his siblings, David (Diane) Mann, William Mann, Doreen (Emery) Houle, Ronald Mann and Ruth (Robert) Drapeau. He will be sadly missed by his sister Carole Margaret Nyssen (Paul predeceased) of Sudbury and his sister-in-law Patricia Mann (George) of Alliston, Ontario. Lloyd leaves behind a daughter, Deborah (Gordon) Burdenuk; grandson Lee (Natalie) Burdenuk; great-grandson Henry and granddaughter Conor Burdenuk (Sean Lalonde). Lloyd worked 35 years at Falconbridge Nickel Mines as a Supervisor of Preventative Maintenance, Industrial Engineering. In his youth Lloyd pitched a mean game of baseball and later in life a great game of golf. Thank you to the nurses and staff at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be placed next to his wife Mary at the Mindemoya Cemetery.