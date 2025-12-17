Top 5 This Week Naughty or Nice?! Local Expositor Staff - December 17, 2025 Lake Huron water levels expected to drop by one metre by the year 2030 Local Tom Sasvari - December 17, 2025 Manitoulin Island communities celebrate Christmas with style Local Expositor Staff - December 17, 2025 Community invited to Christmas dinner at Little Current United Church Local Michael Erskine - December 17, 2025 Two Island BMO employees are named ‘Best of the Best’ Local Tom Sasvari - December 17, 2025 More articles Naughty or Nice?! Local M’Chigeeng First Nation Chief Morgen Hare reinstated Local Chi-Cheemaun parent company says it will consider four sailings during the peak season Local Robotics youths, Bone Builders, named ‘Rising Stars’ at Lego League Challenge Local Gore Bay residents will see water rates rise by 7 percent Local Sheguiandah First Nation elects all but one new face to the council table Local Naughty or Nice?! NewsLocal Author: Expositor Staff December 17, 2025 Less than 1 min.read FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp NAUGHTY OR NICE? Definitely nice! During the Little Current Public School holiday drop-in event held last week, Northeast Town Mayor Al MacNevin and Aundeck Omni Kaning Chief Patsy Corbiere took the opportunity to tell Santa all the things they hope for for their communities. It was a lengthy list! For more holiday fun, please see pages throughout this newspaper and in the Santa Claus Book insert. photo by Alicia McCutcheon Article written by Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.comPublished online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff Tagsmanitoulin expositorManitoulin Expositor LifeManitoulin Expositor Life 2025manitoulin islandmanitoulin island newspaywallThe Manitoulin Expositor Previous articleLake Huron water levels expected to drop by one metre by the year 2030