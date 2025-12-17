Top 5 This Week

Naughty or Nice?!

NAUGHTY OR NICE? Definitely nice! During the Little Current Public School holiday drop-in event held last week, Northeast Town Mayor Al MacNevin and Aundeck Omni Kaning Chief Patsy Corbiere took the opportunity to tell Santa all the things they hope for for their communities. It was a lengthy list! For more holiday fun, please see pages throughout this newspaper and in the Santa Claus Book insert. photo by Alicia McCutcheon

