Providence Bay arena, Spring Bay hall recommended for closure in 2026

CENTRAL MANITOULIN—Following a lively committee debate, it will be recommended to Central Manitoulin council to close the Spring Bay Hall and to refrain from putting ice in at the Providence Bay arena in 2026.

The motion to recommend to council closure of the Spring Bay Hall came following an earlier presentation to the committee of the ‘Recreation Infrastructure Report’ from 3rdline Studio, Perkins & Will and Sierra Planning, the consultants hired to assess the community’s recreational infrastructure. Adding to the decision was a disclosure that the floor in the hall’s kitchen was sloping due to foundation issues and water infiltration that is causing rot in the floor joists.

Although the 2025 budget indicates a $5,000 capital investment for the hall, those funds were allocated for the building assessment. The actual cost of repairs would rise to beyond the tens of thousands of dollars—even up to $100,000.

The motion moved by Councillor Rose Diebolt and seconded by Councillor Linda Farquhar reads “That the Property Committee recommend to council that the Spring Bay Hall be closed at the end of the 2026 season with a direction to staff to research the concept of a community group assuming care and control of the building.”

A recorded vote was called for, with Councillors Farquhar, Diebolt and John Bisaillon voting in favour of the closure and Mayor Richard Stephens and Councillor Derek Stephens voting against.

A further motion recommending to council to not fund the ice surface at the Providence Bay Arena, effective November 2026 also went to a recorded vote with the same results in voting, Councillors Farquhar, Diebolt and Bisaillon voting in favour of the closure and Mayor Stephens and Councillor Stephens voting against.

Issues with the arena include the cost of hydro and insurance associated with having an ice surface in the building. The combined 2025 deficit for both arenas was $229,455.

According to the consultants’ recreational report, the arenas generate a paltry $42,879 in revenue, costs of building repairs not included.

Not all council members have a vote on the Property Committee, but all councillors will be in position to vote when the recommendations come to council.

The addition of the direction to staff to seek a community group to assume care and control of the building was added at the suggestion of Councillor Farquhar, who noted that approach had been successful with the Big Lake Schoolhouse Hall.

Mayor Stephens and Councillor Stephens had indicated that they were not in favour of moving ahead with the recommendations for the hall closure and Providence Bay Arena ice surface decision without community consultations.

Councillors Farquhar, Diebolt and John Bisaillon voting in favour of the closure and Mayor Richard Stephens and Councillor Derek Stephens voting against.

During the meeting, the Property Committee also received verbal updates on the status of a stage two Northern Ontario Heritage Fund application seeking funding for repairs to the Mindemoya Arena (ongoing) and the status of the Memorial Donation Policy.

At issue with memorial donations was a question from staff on just how many times memorial benches and trees would be replaced when damaged by vandalism. Staff requested the committee create a policy informed by staff input. It was noted that trees can cost in the neighbourhood of $1,000 and that benches are a similar amount.

During debate on the closures and ice surface decisions, Councillor Diebolt noted that keeping those facilities online would result in tax increases of as much as 12 percent.

Reaction to the closure and other changes have been swift and, as might be expected, not entirely in favour of the closures and proposed fee increases.

Providence Bay Community Centre Board trustee and Men’s Hockey rep Darren Dewar said he was dismayed to discover the plan to stop funding the creation of ice in Providence Bay next year. He noted that the board did not learn of the plan before the property committee meeting—and that he only heard about it through the grapevine. “I have to admit, that irks me a little bit,” he said.

Mr. Dewar said that he understands the challenges being faced by council when it comes to the costs of maintaining the aging facilities in the community, but he said he also feels there are options available to keep the building in use.

“I have some ideas,” he said, “look at Kagawong and the outdoor rink they have there that has been very successful. “We could try to do something like that in Providence Bay. Maybe just keep a bit of the heat on and, when the weather is right, put in natural ice.” That would then create a covered ice surface with lighting that could be used for many community events while reducing costs dramatically.

“There could be a partnership between the community and the municipality to lower the costs,” said Mr. Dewar.

Mr. Dewar pointed out that the annual Pearson Brothers Memorial Hockey Tournament which takes place at the Providence Bay arena January 10 to 11 is pretty much sold out and the Bradley McAllister, which takes place at the end of March, is also a popular event.

Whatever the decision for next year, Mr. Dewar has a message for hockey fans for this coming season, “ come on out and watch some great hockey,” he said, adding that if you are a referee with some spare time, he would love to hear from you.