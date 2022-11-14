NELDA CAROLYN HORN

November 19, 1942 – October 21, 2022

In loving memory of Nelda Carolyn Horn who passed away peacefully at the Manitoulin Health Centre on Friday, October 21, 2022 at the age of 79. Predeceased by her parents Maurice and Pearn (nee Stringer) Finch. She is predeceased by her beloved sister Cora Belle and her brother Maurice. Nelda will be lovingly remembered by many cousins and friends. Nelda was a quiet soul who could always find the humour in the little moments. She really knew how to crack a good joke. A graveside memorial service will take place at Green Bay Cemetery on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1 pm. Donations may be made in Nelda’s honour to the Manitoulin Family Resurces. Cheques may be mailed to P.O. Box 181, Mindemoya, ON P0P 1S0 or you can donate online to https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/manitoulin-family-resources-inc/.