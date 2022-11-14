MARGARET “JENEEN” PHILLIPS

After a lengthy battle with cancer Jeneen passed peacefully with her family and best friend Cathy by her side at Mindemoya Hospital on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the age of 77. Daughter of Matt Hunter and Thelma Hunter White (nee Lanktree) (both predeceased). Beloved wife of Reuben (predeceased), cherished mother of Debbie Presot (Maurizio) and Laurie Morrow (Greg). Extremely proud grandmother of Marco, Nico and Brek (Hannah). Dear sister of Keith Hunter (Sharon) (both predeceased). Step-sister to Jim White (Joyce) and Joyce Ham (David). Dear sister-in-law to John (Kathleen) (both predeceased), Andy (Shirley) (both predeceased) (Donna), Tom (predeceased) Janice, Margaret Case (Bill) (both predeceased), Bill (predeceased) (Joan), Russ (Linda) (both predeceased) and Elva McGauley (Keith) (both predeceased.) Jeneen will always be remembered by many nieces, nephews, friends and cherished by her best friend Cathy and special group of Island friends. Jeneen loved her grandkids, square dancing and spending time with her friends and family. Special thank you to Doctor Reade and the nurses at Mindemoya Hospital, and Jamie, nurse at HSN fourth floor south tower. As per Jeneen’s wishes, there will be a graveside service in the spring. Donations to Manitoulin Health Centre would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson and Barnard Funeral Home. For donations or messages of condolence www.lougheedfuneralhomes.com.