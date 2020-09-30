Nellie Gertrude Corbiere of Ottawa and formerly of Sheshegwaning First Nation, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in her 67th year. She is survived by her special friend Lou Seymour and cherished brother Michael of Ottawa, aunt Loretta Roy of Sheshegwaning, uncle Lyman (Faye) Corbiere of M’Chigeeng and special cousin Cheri Roy (Naji Kabalan) of Ottawa. Predeceased by her parents Daniel and Marjory (Simon) Corbiere, brothers Donald and Jeff Corbiere, sister Noreen Corbiere and sister-in-law Cathy Corbiere (nee Howard). In loving memory of Nellie Corbiere, she will always be remembered for her energetic, joyful, caring and loving personality. Those of us who were blessed with her friendship will always remember her bright smile and jovial laugh. Nellie remained a dedicated, loving and constant guardian to her dear brother Michael for many decades. Nellie retired last year from Cartier Place Suite Hotel where she worked as a housekeeping supervisor for many years. She was very active in her community and was very well known with the Centretown Community Health Clinic and Cornerstone. She enjoyed participating in The Well program, drumming, various cultural activities and church services. When Nellie was well, she went every week day faithfully for lunch at The Well. The Well is a woman’s day program in Ottawa. She enjoyed meeting her friends there and they were very supportive of one another. She especially liked BINGO every week and would never fail to attend unless she was sick. Nellie was part of the committee that helped start up McPhail House (supportive housing for marginalized women) at Cornerstone. Nellie continued to stay a part of the Cornerstone family for over 20 PLUS years and was often at one of the Christmas parties or special events with her good company and laughter. She enjoyed a drumming circle/group. Everyone who knew Nellie loved her. She was always positive and cracking jokes. Nellie fought a courageous battle over the last 18 months. Special thank you to Centretown Community Health Centre, The Ottawa Hospital – General Campus and Lou Seymour for the exceptional care and attention they provided Nellie throughout this time. Visitation will be held at the Sheshegwaning Community Complex on Thursday, October 1 from 2 pm (COVID-19 restrictions will apply) until time of the Funeral Mass on Friday, October 2 at 11 am. Burial in Sheshegwaning Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.