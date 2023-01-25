New outdoor rink in Kagawong is now officially open for business

KAGAWONG—An official grand opening of the beautiful outdoor recreational facility in Billings Township took place on January 17. Members of council took a tour of the new covered facility with Andrew Preyde, of the recreation committee, while a skating party was held for both youngsters and adults on the ice surface. As well, pizza was provided by Bridal Veil Variety in Kagawong.

At a council meeting that same evening Billings Mayor Bryan Barker said, “I would like to thank the volunteers, sponsors and staff and especially Andrew Preyde for their commitment to this project.”

“I would like to recognize our former council and recreation committee for all their hard work and support,” said Mayor Barker. “This project was a long, tedious endeavor. However, what we see here tonight is a testament to the definition of community, partnership and teamwork and is a very welcome addition to our township.”

The ice is in at the recreational facility to allow kids and adults to skate and play hockey. But the rink will not only be available for these activities but much more, including the annual recreation committee Family Day celebrations. The community will be holding the annual Family Day celebrations again this year with sliding, skating, and members of the Billings Township volunteer fire department on hand to talk about fire safety with the kids.

With the outdoor rink roof having been installed last year, it is expected the rink will become a multi-activity facility, including use by the weekly Billings farmers’ market during the summer.