November 12, 2021: Manitoulin’s active COVID case count sits at 12

MANITOULIN—On November 12, Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) is reporting 12 active cases of COVID-19 for Manitoulin District, an increase of four since its last report.

As reported previously, three students at Little Current Public School have tested positive for the virus, with one staff member at Central Manitoulin Public School also testing positive for COVID-19.

On November 11, PHSD also declared an outbreak in the Manitoulin Panthers U13 team.

In light of these recent developments, the Northeast Town has closed its rec centre, home of the Panthers, until November 18. The municipality has also postponed its Christmas market, to take place at the Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah—slated for this weekend—until November 27 and 28.

PHSD reminds anyone who has any of the following symptoms to get tested as soon as possible:

• Fever and/or chills (temperature of 37.8° Celsius/100° Fahrenheit)

• Cough or barking cough (croup)

• Shortness of breath

• Decrease or loss of taste or smell

• Nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea

• Fatigue

• Muscle aches and pain

• Sore throat

• Runny or stuffy nose

• Abdominal pain

• Headache

• Conjunctivitis (pink eye)

• Decreased or lack of appetite

COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations: Manitoulin Health Centre Assessment Centre: Mindemoya, 705-377-5311, between the hours of 9 am and 5 pm, seven days a week; Little Current, Mondays 8:30 am-1 pm; Tuesdays 8:30 am-7:30 pm and Thursdays, 8:30 am-7:30 pm. Please call (705) 368-2300 or (705) 377-5311 to book an appointment; and at Noojmowin Teg Health Centre, 705-368-2182 between the hours of 8:30 am and 4 pm, Monday to Friday.

With rifle season about to begin, the Manitoulin COVID-19 Leadership Coordination Committee reminds hunters to please practice COVID-19 protocols to keep them, and everyone around them, safe.