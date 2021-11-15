DONNA MARY BRUDER

June 6, 1940 – November 11, 2021

In loving memory of Donna Mary Bruder of M’Chigeeng who peacefully passed away on November 11, 2021 in hospital after a short illness. Born on June 6, 1940 in M’Chigeeng, daughter of Florence and William Corbiere (predeceased). Donna spent most of her life in her hometown. She is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years John (Jack) Bruder, her son Brian Corbiere, stepchildren Tim and Cheryl Bruder and grandchildren. Predeceased by sons Mark Bruder and Joseph A. Corbiere, daughter Angela Bruder, sister Rose Fenner and brother Deacon Sam Debassiage. Survived by her “Beautiful Sister” Joyce (Nelson) Debassiage, she was a cherished “Auntie” to many nieces, nephews, extended family and community members. Cherished “Special Mom” to Debbie Ense DOS and Dianne Musgrove DOS. Respected DOS of Immaculate Conception Parish and the Diocese of Sault Ste Marie. Donna was an inspiration to so many people over her lifetime. She and her husband experienced many joys, sorrows, hardships, consolations, and victories over any obstacle put into their path. Donna would claim this was as a result of determination, perseverance, humour and an unwavering faith that the Creator would get them through it together. Donna was a humble woman, but had an inner strength that many came to trust and rely on. She never sought fame or riches, but she was rich beyond words in the graces that God gave her to be a source of wisdom, comfort, courage, joy and love to so many. Donna was a Spiritual Warrior, she prayed unceasingly for her family, friends and community 24/7, 365 days…she went to bed praying and woke up praying for everyone, everywhere. Her Spiritual legacy was her wish that all people would turn back to God and return to Church and live a life based on kindness, charity, peace, faith in the Creator and love. Donna, we thank you for all you taught us by your life. Your example will not be forgotten, and we ask that you continue to watch over us, pray for us, and, until we meet again, know that you are loved. Chi meqwetch, ba ma pii Donna!Wake was held on Sunday, November 14, 2021, starting at 1 pm in the Church. Funeral Mass was on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11 am at Immaculate Conception Church in M’Chigeeng, officiated by Fr. James Kelly sj. COVID Protocols were followed. There was no Feast due to restrictions. Internment in M’Chigeeng Cemetery.