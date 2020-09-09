OCNA’s This Old Newspaper recycled newsprint contest now taking submissions until October 31

Paper art submissions on display at Turners Art Gallery

LITTLE CURRENT – The deadline for the provincial ‘This Old Newspaper’ contest has been extended until Halloween and Manitoulin’s two oldest businesses, The Expositor and Turners of Little Current, have teamed up to showcase the ingenious works of Manitoulin Islanders.

So far, The Expositor has received three submissions—a 1920s flapper-style dress and headband from Diana Parrill of Sheguiandah, a woven purse free from any materials other than newsprint from Jessey Mandoshkin of Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation and an eight-foot long swing bridge replica atop a globe, all made from recycled Expositors, by Gord Soplet of Mindemoya.

At the Manitoulin West Recorder in Gore Bay, Tom Sasvari has received a set of candy dishes from Mona Lewis, crafted from papier-mâché using Recorders featuring a wildlife theme, and is anticipating a piece from Melody Hore.

And there’s still time!

Your creation must consist of at least 70 percent of recycled newspaper to qualify and we ask that you snap some photos of the creative process along the way too.

There are three categories in the This Old Newspaper contest: open, under 12 and family.

The Island submissions will go on to compete provincially and stand a chance at winning $1,000, courtesy of the Ontario Community Newspapers Association.

Please drop off your newspaper fabrications at either The Manitoulin Expositor in downtown Little Current or at the Manitoulin West Recorder in Gore Bay.

Turners of Little Current has kindly offered some of its upstairs art gallery space to the This Old Newspaper contest with the submissions received so far on display and we encourage you to go and check them out.