OFSC permit rates to increase

ONTARIO – Snowmobiling will be a little more expensive for everyone this season.

After a three-year price freeze, the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) has announced a $5 permit fee increase for the 2022 seasonal and classic trail permits. The increase will help the OFSC and its member organizations to keep pace with rising operating costs, while ensuring snowmobiling remains affordable across the province.

OFSC chief executive officer (CEO) Ryan Eickmeier explained in a release, “the OFSC is committed to providing the best snowmobiling experience possible and that means continued investments in trails, equipment and infrastructure. With rising costs of goods and services as well as increased demand on our trail system, this funding increase will allow us to put additional resources directly where they are needed most, on the snow.”

The seasonal permit prices for the 2022 snowmobile season include a cost of $195 if purchased before November 2 and $225 from November 2 to December 1. The permit will increase to $275 December 2 and remain that way for the season.

If purchased before December 1, or between November 2 and December 1, a classic permit will cost $155. After December 2, the permit will cost $185.

Trail permits have been at the same price since the 2018, said Mr. Eickmeier. “Despite rapidly rising costs, we are confident that this is a fair and balanced plan.”

The increase was endorsed by OFSC membership based on an approved business case submitted to the Ontario Ministry of Transportation.

Permits go on sale October 1 online at ofsc.on.ca.