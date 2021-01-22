One new case of COVID-19 in Manitoulin District

MANITOULIN – Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) is reporting one new case of COVID-19 for Manitoulin District on Friday, January 22. This brings Manitoulin District’s total case count to 24 since the pandemic’s spring 2020 start.

Friday also saw an increase of 13 positive cases of COVID-19 in Greater Sudbury, bringing the total active case count in the PHSD catchment area to 52—a decrease of 18 since Thursday, January 21.

This is Manitoulin’s first new case of the virus since January 10.

PHSD issued this reminder today: “COVID-19 does not discriminate. Neither should our communities. Public Health is supporting individuals who have been dealing with mistreatment following their diagnosis of COVID-19. We cannot and will not tolerate any form of discrimination or stigma of people who are dealing with this virus. The truth is, we are all vulnerable. Our family members, friends, neighbours, members of our close-knit communities, and strangers we don’t know are all susceptible to this virus. People with COVID-19 should be treated with kindness and compassion and should not be blamed. They will benefit from our support. We all have a role in practising kindness, patience, and gratitude toward others. We encourage others not to pursue or spread information about confirmed cases. Please, be kind, treat people well, and continue to support one another.”

Anyone who is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or has concerns that they may have been in contact with a known case should contact the Manitoulin Health Centre COVID assessment centres by calling 705-368-2300 (Little Current site) or 705-377-5311 (Mindemoya site) and following the prompts. Testing is based on a clinical assessment of each person.

Visit Manitoulin.com for more information on the status of cases on Manitoulin Island as information becomes available.