One positive case of COVID-19 reported at Little Current Public School

LITTLE CURRENT—On Tuesday, parents and guardians of Little Current Public School (LCPS) students received letter from Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) Director of Education Bruce Bourget, advising that that a confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported at the public school.

“The individual is currently self-isolating and being monitored by Public Health Sudbury and Districts,” the letter to parents states. “The school is being cleaned and disinfected today. There is no evidence of transmission at the school at this time.”

The letter goes on to note that the school remains open for in-person learning, but that the staff and students in the effected class are to be tested and self-isolate up to and including November 15, based on each individual’s immunization status.

The health unit has determined that the last date of high-risk exposure of the LCPS case is November 5 and reminds anyone who has any of the following symptoms to get tested as soon as possible:

• Fever and/or chills (temperature of 37.8° Celsius/100° Fahrenheit)

• Cough or barking cough (croup)

• Shortness of breath

• Decrease or loss of taste or smell

• Nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea

• Fatigue

• Muscle aches and pain

• Sore throat

• Runny or stuffy nose

• Abdominal pain

• Headache

• Conjunctivitis (pink eye)

• Decreased or lack of appetite

COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations: Manitoulin Health Centre Assessment Centre: Mindemoya, 705-377-5311, between the hours of 9 am and 5 pm, seven days a week; Little Current, Mondays 8:30am-1pm; Tuesdays 8:30am-7:30pm and Thursdays 8:30am-7:30pm. Please call (705) 368-2300 or (705) 377-5311 to book an appointment..; and at Noojmowin Teg Health Centre, 705-368-2182 between the hours of 8:30 am and 4 pm, Monday to Friday.