Ontario Provincial Police and Wikwemikong Tribal Police Execute Drug Trafficking Warrant

WIIKWEMKOONG – May 2, 2025 – In a continued effort to combat drug trafficking in the region, the Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) initiated an investigation in Wiikwemkoong earlier this month. This investigation culminated in the execution of a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant on April 30, with assistance from the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS).

During the operation at a residence in Wiikwemkoong, police seized cocaine and fentanyl with an estimated street value of approximately $4,300. Additionally, officers confiscated currency and other items related to drug trafficking activities.

“Collaboratively working with law enforcement agencies and members of the public remains a priority to ensure continued community safety,” said Ron Gignac, Chief of Police, WTPS. “Combatting illegal drug activities and crime can only happen when we create a safe and protected environment where residents feel comfortable reporting.”

As a result of this operation, five individuals have been arrested and charged with offences related to drug trafficking:

One adult female North Bay resident

One adult female Wiikwemkoong resident

One adult male Sudbury resident

Two adult male Wiikwemkoong residents

One individual was held for a bail hearing while the remaining four were released with court dates set for June 2025. Furthermore, one of those arrested was wanted on an outstanding warrant and has been turned over to Sault Ste Marie Police.

WTPS remains committed to executing a comprehensive drug strategy aimed at cracking down on drug-related crime. By continuing to find ways to effectively collaborate with law enforcement agencies and the community, there is an opportunity to work towards creating a safer environment for residents.

WTPS strives to reduce the impact of illegal drugs and enhance the overall well-being of the Wiikwemkoong community.