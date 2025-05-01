GORDON JAMES SMITH

June 16, 1941 – April 20, 2025

In loving memory of Gordon James Smith whose death occured on April 20, 2025 in Leduc, Alberta. Gordon was born in Mindemoya, Manitoulin Island to Floyd and Evelyn Hare Smith. He leaves his beloved wife Ruby, son Christopher (Christine), daughter Jacqueline (Rick) and grandchildren Rachel, MacKenzie, Noah and Madison, and sister Lorene (Tom) Martell. Gordon was a hardworking, high achiever with many goals and high standards. He excelled academically as well as in athletics. He played hockey goalie for Mindemoya High School, also for Ryerson and York Universities. Following school education in Mindemoya, he continued to Ryerson and York Universities in Toronto, then to Alberta University for further education. Unfortunately, Gordon was affected with a serious cancer that paralysed his spinal cord and lower extremities. He continued through treatment, pain and being disabled to continue classes, lectures and became one of Rick Hansen’s team to council fellow disabled. He was known as one of Alberta’s best pubic speakers, always a mentor to organiations, friends and many students. Gordon was involved in many community events, city of Edmonton councils, the Canadian Military and Scouts of Canada. He initiated the “sock-it-to-me” charity for the homeless/street people who had no footwear. This collected thousands of items throughout the city of Edmonton. RIP dear brother, Lorene