Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare Pays Tribute to Veterans on Indigenous Veterans Day and Remembrance Day

(Toronto, Ontario – November 8, 2021) Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare issued the following statement in recognition of Indigenous Veterans Day and upcoming Remembrance Day by paying tribute to the many First Nations veterans and those currently serving across the globe:

“On November 8th, Indigenous Veterans Day, we remember and commemorate the sacrifices and contributions of First Nations veterans across Canada, including in the First and Second World Wars, Vietnam War, Korean War, the War in Afghanistan, and peacekeeping missions around the world,” said Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare.

“Today is an opportunity to honour the sacrifices and services of the estimated 7,000 identified First Nations members, who in peacemaking or in conflict, provided service and sacrifice for all Canadians. First Nations brought many skills that benefited the Canadian military, from snipers, code talkers, labour workers and health care workers, all while facing racial discrimination and involuntary enfranchisement.

This week, I encourage all to attend one of the many in-person or virtual ceremonies held in honour of First Nations Veterans and those currently enrolled for their courageous act of service to preserve future generations.”

Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare