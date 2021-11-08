DAVID MORTON MCCLELLAND

1935-2021

Mort died peacefully on October 31, 2021 at Baycrest Hospital, Toronto from complications of Parkinsons. He leaves his wife Annalee (Ueberer) and sons Shawn (Nancy), Kevin (Karen) and five grandchildren. Mort was born April 6, 1935 in Gordon Lake, ON to Evan McClelland and Mabel (Gjos). He was a brother to eight younger sisters. Thank you to the Mindemoya Hospital, this summer, and to all our family and friends on the Manitoulin.