Ontario’s Most Popular Baby Names for 2020

TORONTO — The top baby names in Ontario for 2020 were Olivia and Noah. Olivia has now been the top baby girl name in Ontario for over a decade, with 11 consecutive years in the number one spot. Charlotte also continues as the second-most popular name for girls. Noah took the top spot as the most popular name for boys for the second year in a row, with Liam following closely behind. This year we also welcome Isla, Theodore, and Leo to the top 10.

The top 10 names for girls and boys, respectively, in 2020 were:

Olivia

Charlotte

Emma

Amelia

Sophia

Ava

Isla

Chloe

Evelyn

Mia

Noah

Liam

Benjamin

Oliver

Jack

Lucas

Theodore

William

Ethan

Leo

Parents should register their child’s birth within 30 days of welcoming their newborns.

“We’re making it easier than ever for Ontario parents to register their newborns through our refreshed 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle service, letting parents apply for critical documents like their child’s birth certificate and Social Insurance Number in one hassle-free application,” said Ross Romano, Minister of Government and Consumer Services. “Young families can now conveniently take care of these essentials online, right from the comfort of their own home, and spend more time focusing on their new addition.”

ServiceOntario’s 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle was updated this past fall, making it even easier to register a birth. The refreshed Newborn Bundle allows parents to quickly apply for their child’s birth certificate, Social Insurance Number, Canada Child Benefits (including the Ontario Child Benefit), and Education Savings Referral service all through one application.

Quick Facts

ServiceOntario’s 5-in-1 Newborn Bundle was the first of its kind in Canada when it launched in 2007. More than 1.6 million births have been registered in Ontario using the service.

Recent upgrades to the Newborn Bundle include providing customers with a more user-friendly experience, whether from a desktop computer or mobile device.

The government is making it easier for Ontarians to complete essential transactions online, with over 40 services available through ServiceOntario 24 hours a day, seven days a week.