The rules are changing. Do you know what to do if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms or test positive?

With surging infections and the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreading rapidly, the Ontario Government is updating the rules on what to do if you are exposed to COVID-19, or if you test positive or have symptoms. This is in addition to the introduction of new provincial public health measures. Public Health Sudbury & Districts has updated its website, resources, and local legally enforceable Instructions and Class Order to align with these changes. If you are exposed, develop symptoms, or test positive, it’s important to know what to do next.

On December 30, 2021, the Ontario Government updated its guidance on case and contact self-isolation, testing eligibility, and instructions for cases to inform their close contacts of a possible COVID-19 exposure. This simplified step-by-step guidance is available at ontario.ca/exposed. Specific requirements apply based on a person’s age, their vaccination status, whether they live in the same household as the person who has symptoms or tested positive for COVID, and whether they are immunocompromised.

The Government of Ontario’s new public health measures, effective January 3, 2022, align with Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ local instructions first issued on November 8, 2021. These local instructions have been revised to remove requirements now found in Ontario’s Step 2 Rules, Ontario Regulation 263/20 issued under the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, 2020. The remaining letter of instruction maintains proof of vaccination requirements (beyond those required by the Step 2 Rules) from the earlier instructions, including the following venues with indoor premises that remain open: personal care services, facilities for sports and recreational fitness activities, photography studios and services, and businesses that provide boat tours.

If you have questions about vaccination, please speak to a health care provider to help you make decisions to protect yourself and our community. Our Call Centre staff are also available to answer your questions about vaccination and COVID-19, Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200). We return all calls, but at times, call volumes are high, and your patience is appreciated. Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics to learn more about local walk-in or appointment-based vaccination clinics. Appointments are preferred and can be booked online or by calling 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505). The Booking Call Centre is open Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and is closed on statutory holidays.