OPP assisting with the suspicious death investigation of Killarney man

(POINT GRONDINE RESERVE, ON) – On October 25, 2020 at 10:20 a.m., members of the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a sudden death incident where a person was located on a trail, in Point Grondine Reserve, off of Highway 637, Killarney. It was later determined that the incident location was within the Wikwemikong First Nation Territory.

The deceased has been identified as Brant BURKE, age 56, from Killarney.

A joint forces investigation is continuing by Wikwemikong Tribal Police with the assistance of the Nipissing West OPP Crime Unit, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF), the OPP Forensic Identification Service (FIS) under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS) is also involved with the investigation. A post mortem examination was conducted in Sudbury and the cause of death was confirmed to be as a result of a firearm related injury.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Officers are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.