OPP investigate collision near Kagawong

(BILLINGS TOWNSHIP, ON)- On July 26, 2021, at approximately 12:52 p.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigation and Reconstruction Unit and the Sudbury-Manitoulin Paramedic Services responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two passenger cars on Highway 540 in between Newburn Road and Lakeshore Road in the Town of Kagawong.

Five people from one vehicle and two occupants from the second vehicle were transported to local hospital in Mindemoya. Two of the five passengers, an eight and twelve year old sustained life altering injuries.

The twelve year old was later transported to a Toronto hospital by Air Ornge.

The investigation is on-going and further information will be released as it becomes available.