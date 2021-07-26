CHARLES WILLIS HALLETT

November 11, 1952 – July 22, 2021

In loving memory of Charles Willis Hallett. Beloved husband of Cathy (nee Morphet). Proud and loving Dad of Nicole (Jeff) and Travis (Terry). Loving and devoted Grandpa of Spencer, Nolan, Wyatt, Logan and Kaileigh. Willis leaves behind his brother and sisters Nancy (Harry), Karlene (Rob), Kathy (Bruce), Rob (Tanya), Cheryl (Sean) and brothers-in-law Blair (Ann), Kevin (Barb) and John (Helen), as well as many nieces and nephews. He was a favourite son-in-law of Beverley Morphet. Willis was predeceased by his parents Carl and Vivian Hallett and his father-in-law Everett Morphet. Willis was a dedicated employee with an exceptional work ethic. He loved making maple syrup with Glenn, farming with Steve and John Deere tractors. Most of all he loved his family, parents, siblings, in-laws and especially his children and grandchildren. His sense of humour, integrity and kindness will be missed. He was simply the best, and how he was loved! Family and friends will gather at the Mindemoya Missionary Church on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 10 to 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to “Let’s Emerg Together” in support of the Mindemoya Hospital, where Willis received wonderful care over the course of his life. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.