OPP investigate motor vehicle collision – charges laid

(ASSIGINACK TOWNSHIP, ON) – On December 5, 2020, at approximately 7:49 a.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Cardwell Street in Assiginack Township.

Manitoulin officers along with Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Services (EMS) assisted in this investigation.

Police located the driver and determined they had consumed alcohol. The driver was arrested and brought to the Little Current detachment for further testing.

As a result, Adrianna OSAWAMICK, 26-years-old, of Wikwemikong Unceded Reserve First Nation was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 10, 2021, in Gore Bay.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.