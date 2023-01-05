OPP Press Release: Vehicle in ditch leads to charges

(LITTLE CURRENT, ON) – On December 25, 2022 at approximately 11:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single vehicle in the ditch on Highway 6 in Assigninack Township.

Police attended the location and it was determined the driver had been consuming alcoholic beverages. The driver was uncooperative and assaultive towards police and also caused damage to the police cruiser. Their vehicle was towed and impounded and licence suspended for 90 days.

Joey MANITOWABI, 27-years-old, from Sudbury was charged with:

· Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand, contrary to 320.15(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)

· Assault a Peace Officer, contrary to section 270(1)(a) of the CC

· Mischief Under $5,000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on February 1, 2023.