OPP requesting Ontarians voluntarily comply with Stay-at-Home order

(ORILLIA, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is requesting that Ontarians voluntarily comply with the new Stay-at-Home Order to limit mobility outside their homes, except for essential reasons, to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

OPP officers will enforce the Stay-at-Home Order, under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMPCA), and the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA) by focusing on non-compliance in businesses and restaurants, complaints from the public and outdoor gatherings of more than five (5) people. Officers can disperse and ticket individuals found to be non-compliance with the Acts.

Fines are $750 for failing to comply with an order and/or $1,000 for preventing others (including individuals, employees or other workers) from following an order. Maximum fines for individuals are up $100,000 and $10 million for a corporation. Failure to follow the rules can result in prosecution or jail time.

As a reminder, in the absence of a complaint or other grounds, officers will not arbitrarily stop an individual or a vehicle or enter a dwelling for the singular purpose of checking compliance with the order. Individuals are not expected to provide proof of essential work. Officers can ask an individual to identify themselves if they have reasonable grounds to believe the individual is violating an Act.

The OPP asks that 9-1-1 be used for emergency purposes only. If you have questions about the Stay-At-Home order please visit covid-19.ontario.ca/zones-and-restrictions. To learn more about COVID-19 support services, visit https://www.211oncovid19.ca/ or call the hotline at 211 for assistance. 211 is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week and service is available in 150 languages.

For non-emergencies – including allegations of non-compliance – contact your police service of jurisdiction. If that is the OPP, call 1-888-310-1122 (toll free in Ontario). In an emergency, always call 9-1-1. For information on the OPP, police record checks, fingerprinting and reporting crime using the Online Reporting tool, visit opp.ca.